Thomas A. Kelly, 94, on May 27, 2020. Resident of Oak Park, formerly of Chicago. Retired CPD and WWII veteran. Beloved husband of the late Peggy (née McClellan). Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Evelyn; by his eight siblings; and by two grandchildren, Molly Cichosz and Christopher Yearling. He is survived by his children, Jamee Cichosz (Wesley), Cele Kelly, Tom Kelly (Lois), Kevin Kelly (Louise), and Pegi "Kelly" Yearling (Gary); by 11 grandchildren; and by 11 great-grandchildren.