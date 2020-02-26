Home

Thomas A. Lizewski Sr.

Thomas A. Lizewski Sr. Obituary
Thomas A. Liszewski Sr., 79, formerly of Park Ridge loving husband of the late Nancy; beloved father of the late Thomas Liszewski Jr., and Anthony (K.) Liszewski; cherished grandfather of Antoinette Rose; friend to many; and proud owner of Crest Automotive in Chicago for many years.

Visitation, Saturday, February 29, 2020, 4 to 9 p.m., Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott, Park Ridge. Interment Private. For information 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
