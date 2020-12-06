Thomas A. Manning, of San Antonio, TX, passed away in peace on November 19, 2020, with his wife of 55 years, Barbara Margret Manning (née Dunham) at his bedside.
Tom was born on the Southside of Chicago on October 19, 1942, to Bernard John Manning and Mercedes Veronica Manning (née Morris). He attended St. Rita and St. Adrian elementary schools and graduated in 1960 from Brother Rice High School. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and a Master's degree and an ABD degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
Fluent in Russian, Tom had a 42-year career as a historian with the U.S. Air Force and published a number of books. He received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for "outstanding service in the performance of duties in an exemplary manner." Upon his 2010 retirement as the AETC Command Historian, he was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Award medal for his "significant accomplishments, leadership, notable competence and major impact on the mission of the Air Force."
Tom combined his love of history and research with his love of travel and good wine. Generous with his knowledge, he gave presentations on topics such as the history of the wines of ancient Rome. He traveled throughout Western and Eastern Europe, Africa, South America and the Middle East, always enjoying the local good food and wine.
In his retirement and until his death, Tom was an avid cyclist, biking 175 miles each week across the hills of Texas. At the age of 73, he cycled across Oregon and explored its vineyards.
Tom is survived by his wife; his three children, Sandra Lynn (Jeff) Rothrock, Christopher Morris Manning, and Timothy John (Memori) Manning; his grandchildren, Stephanie DeAnn (William) Orton, Joel Aaron (Gabriella) Rothrock, and Leonidas Bernard Manning; his great-granddaughters, Charli Jo Orton, Parker Lynn Orton and Ellie Joy Rothrock; his great-grandsons, Evan Scott Orton and Ryder Wesley Orton; and his siblings: Robert Bernard (Judy) Manning, Ann Roche, Jean Manning (Alan Andreasen), Therese (Gary) Kmetty, and Mary (Robert) Bachler.
Tom was brilliant and accomplished, but above all he was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on December 9 at the Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, followed by interment at the Sam Houston National Cemetery. Both will be streamed at https://www.porterloring.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Thomas A. Manning Memorial Scholarship supporting undergraduate students in need of financial help and majoring in History at the University of Illinois. Donations can be made at giving.Illinois.edu
or by calling 217-333-0810.