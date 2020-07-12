1/1
Thomas A. McDonald
Thomas A. McDonald, age 45, U.S. Marine veteran, suddenly. Cherished son of Mary and Thomas McDonald. Loving brother of James (Vanessa Azarone), Jennifer (Kevin) White and Eileen (Jeremy) Mihas. Dearest uncle of Colin, Ryan, Grayson, Alexandra and James. Visitation Wednesday 830 AM - 1030 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday 1030 AM from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St., Orland Park for 11 AM Mass. Express your thoughts in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
July 11, 2020
To the McDonalds,

I dont know where to begin on expressing how sorry I am for your loss. Tom was one of, if not the most caring friend I had. Whenever wed go some length without talking hed always start off by asking me how my family and I were doing. He never talked about himself first, ever. I believe I was fortunate to see sides of Tom that not too many other friends saw. It feels like just yesterday that we were shooting hoops in Palos, him kicking my butt of course. We havent chatted since the pandemic started but he was in great spirits then and was telling me how Mr. Mac has been a teal trooper lately. Tommy was on my to-do list for next week as I wanted to check in with him and maybe plan a lunch. Now I will never get that chance and the pain I feel inside is indescribable. This is someone who I loved and made so many memories with. He was a great friend and I will never forget him.
McDonald family, please let me know if we can do anything for you.
RIP Tommy Mac, you will be missed.
Dan Winkler and Family
Friend
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
