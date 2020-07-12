To the McDonalds,



I dont know where to begin on expressing how sorry I am for your loss. Tom was one of, if not the most caring friend I had. Whenever wed go some length without talking hed always start off by asking me how my family and I were doing. He never talked about himself first, ever. I believe I was fortunate to see sides of Tom that not too many other friends saw. It feels like just yesterday that we were shooting hoops in Palos, him kicking my butt of course. We havent chatted since the pandemic started but he was in great spirits then and was telling me how Mr. Mac has been a teal trooper lately. Tommy was on my to-do list for next week as I wanted to check in with him and maybe plan a lunch. Now I will never get that chance and the pain I feel inside is indescribable. This is someone who I loved and made so many memories with. He was a great friend and I will never forget him.

McDonald family, please let me know if we can do anything for you.

RIP Tommy Mac, you will be missed.



Dan Winkler and Family

Friend