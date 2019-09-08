|
|
Thomas A. Pazier. Beloved husband of the late Donna Lee nee Bylica. Cherished father of Lisa (Steven) Nagel & Catherine Pazier. Devoted grandfather of John, Thomas, Tara & the late Ryan. Dear brother of Rhea (John) Putz, Charlene (the late Dennis) Kasper & the late Jack Pazier. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019