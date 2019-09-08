Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Thomas A. Pazier Obituary
Thomas A. Pazier. Beloved husband of the late Donna Lee nee Bylica. Cherished father of Lisa (Steven) Nagel & Catherine Pazier. Devoted grandfather of John, Thomas, Tara & the late Ryan. Dear brother of Rhea (John) Putz, Charlene (the late Dennis) Kasper & the late Jack Pazier. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
