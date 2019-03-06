|
Thomas A. Prendergast; Dear father of Elizabeth (Matthew) Feddeler; Stepfather of Melissa Smith and Jennifer Gonda; Devoted son of the late John and Celine, nee Nevell; Loving brother of Helen (Charles) Zinn, John Jr. (Wendy), Rich (Teri), Kathy (Gary) Schneiderman, Patricia (David) Hallgren, Donald (late Joydell), William (Janice), and David (Kathy); Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019