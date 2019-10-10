Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Thomas Skalkos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd.
Westchester, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd.
Westchester, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Skalkos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Skalkos


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Skalkos Obituary
Thomas A. Skalkos, 94, died peacefully October 8th, 2019. Born in Chicago on November 4, to Greek immigrants Andrew and Zoe Skalkos. Loving husband of Evelyne Ramona (nee Philosophos); wonderful father of daughters ZoeAnn (the late Peter) Tomaras; Nancy (Joe Sadowski); son Andrew (MaryLou Mulvihill); fun-loving papou to eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, devoted brother of the late Christine (Joseph) Diliberto and Constance; and favorite uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. He grew up on Chicago's west side, attended Crane Tech High School, played football for the Dukes, served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1945 on the USS Nevada, and founded Thomas Tile & Carpet in 1963. A great lover of the outdoors, fisherman and hunter, Tom had a zest for life. He will be remembered for hilarious pranks, one-liners and his tomato crop. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, STARS Family Services (www.starsfamilyservices.org) or the . Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now