Thomas A. Skalkos, 94, died peacefully October 8th, 2019. Born in Chicago on November 4, to Greek immigrants Andrew and Zoe Skalkos. Loving husband of Evelyne Ramona (nee Philosophos); wonderful father of daughters ZoeAnn (the late Peter) Tomaras; Nancy (Joe Sadowski); son Andrew (MaryLou Mulvihill); fun-loving papou to eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, devoted brother of the late Christine (Joseph) Diliberto and Constance; and favorite uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. He grew up on Chicago's west side, attended Crane Tech High School, played football for the Dukes, served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1945 on the USS Nevada, and founded Thomas Tile & Carpet in 1963. A great lover of the outdoors, fisherman and hunter, Tom had a zest for life. He will be remembered for hilarious pranks, one-liners and his tomato crop. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, STARS Family Services (www.starsfamilyservices.org) or the . Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019