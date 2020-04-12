|
Thomas A. Susin of Chicago passed away April 8, 2020. Dear son of the late Dominic and Germaine, nee Gilbert,; fond brother of Robert (Patricia), Terrie (the late Carl) Vyborny, Donna (William) Marshall, and Denise Susin; cherished uncle of many. Thomas was an outstanding artist who taught art and history at Holy Cross High School and Guerin Prep High School for many years. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later time. For information please contact Matz Funeral Home, Chicago (773) 545-5420 or
www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020