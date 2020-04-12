Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Susin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Susin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Susin Obituary
Thomas A. Susin of Chicago passed away April 8, 2020. Dear son of the late Dominic and Germaine, nee Gilbert,; fond brother of Robert (Patricia), Terrie (the late Carl) Vyborny, Donna (William) Marshall, and Denise Susin; cherished uncle of many. Thomas was an outstanding artist who taught art and history at Holy Cross High School and Guerin Prep High School for many years. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later time. For information please contact Matz Funeral Home, Chicago (773) 545-5420 or

www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -