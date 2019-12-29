|
Thomas A. Heuss, 83, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on December 21, 2019. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Louise Heuss, his brother, Jon Heuss, and his wife of 58 years, Suzann Segessman Heuss. He is survived by his four daughters, Amanda (James) Sullivan, Rebecca (Timothy) Brzeczek, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Langevin, and Amy (Karl) Wilharm. Tom was loved by eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Tom grew up in Chicago, IL and graduated from Morgan Park High School. He graduated from the Michigan College of Mining and Technology (Michigan Tech) with a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in 1962. He worked his entire career for Republic Steel Corporation and retired in 1996. He was an active member of Salem United Church of Christ in Oak Lawn, served on various committees with the IL Conference of the UCC, and was a Member of the Michigan Tech alumni association. A Memorial Service to celebrate Tom and Sue's life together will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ 9717 S. Kostner Ave. in Oak Lawn, IL. Greeting and Gathering will be at 10am and the Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family wishes any donations be directed to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park (pawstinleypark.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019