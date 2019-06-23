|
Thomas Allen Scimeca, age 85, beloved husband of Mary (nee Moynihan); loving Father of Thomas (Tina), Victor (Caryn), Robert (Jody), Linda (Fred) Parker, Laura (Terry) Calkins, James (Lisa); brother-in-law to Timothy Moynihan, Bridget (William) Stritzel, and the late Frances (Hillard) Szlapka and the late Helen (James) Brown; proud Grandfather of 17, Derek, Lauren, Alivia, Victor, Alexa, Jessica, Sam, Terry, Stefani, Tommy, Sarah, Robert, Mary, Matthew, Calin, Linda, Rian; fond uncle to many. Tom really knew how to live life to the fullest, he was an Army Veteran, became a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a successful business owner and world traveler. Two time Champion of the Knights of Columbus Chili Cook Off! Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019