Thomas Anthony LoSasso, 83, of Palatine, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born July 5, 1937 in Chicago to the late Antonio and Dorothy (nee Zara) LoSasso. Thomas was the husband of Patricia (nee Smith) for 59 years: father of Susanne (Michael) Tunzi, Nicholas (fiancé Diane Murphy), Anthony (Susan Gerber) and Phillip (Katie) LoSasso; grandfather of Michael and Gina Tunzi and Abby and Leah LoSasso; brother of Patricia Hall-Kurczek; and cousin of Norma Star. He owned and operated Pyramid Engravers in Park Ridge IL for many years. After retiring he did not rest: a Mr. Fix-It, he was always at work in the house and garden. He was a collector who delighted in going to estate and garage sales. He also enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and following his beloved Cubs. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation Friday 4pm to 7pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph's home http://www.littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.org/
