Thomas Anthony "Trex" Serek

Thomas Anthony "Trex" Serek Obituary
Mr. Thomas "Trex" Anthony Serek, born on September 18, 1949, to the late Anthony and Esther(née Jastrzebski), passed away at age 69 on May 9, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa(Brian)Berkery; son, Tom(Diana); sister, Cindy(John)Patzelt; and grandchildren, Nathan, Kassidy, Jake, Brooklyn, Jett, and Jack. Thomas was preceded in death by his dog, Seamus and leaves behind his adored dog, Mugwaum. Donations in Thomas' name to Orphans of the Storm are welcome and appreciated. Please call them at 847-945-0235 for more info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
