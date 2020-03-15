|
Thomas Anton Stolfa, 86, of Willow Springs, Illinois, passed away on March 10th. Thomas was born on December 10, 1933, the son of Frank and Rose (Blazonszyk).
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Jane (Borden), his children, Sharon (Scott) Kelsch and Michael (Melissa); his grandchildren, Kayla, Colin, Riley and Alex; sister, Rosemary (Kent) Strickler; sister-in-law, Nancy Stolfa and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Rose and his brother Frank Jr.
The family is planning a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
