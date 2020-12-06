1/1
Thomas Arnold Russell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Arnold Russell, Jr. 93 of Evanston, IL and formerly of Winnetka, IL passed away on November 30, 2020. Born in Evanston to Thomas and Lenore Russell, he moved to Winnetka in 1966 to raise his family. After 34 years, he retired to Charlotte, NC and then in 2007 returned to Evanston's King Home for Men. Tom was a lifeguard and graduated from ETHS in 1945. He was a Fiji at Northwestern University until entering the Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to the University of Illinois and graduated in 1956 with a BS in Engineering and Economics degree. Immediately out of college, Tom was an avid amateur pilot flying out of Sky Harbor Airport and then Palwaukee Municipal Airport. Tom was a business systems executive at Morton Salt, Wyeth Labs and then WW Grainger. He retired in 1995. Tom was an avid golfer and served on the Winnetka Park Board for many years. He was an avid reader, interested especially in science and aviation history. He was extremely patriotic with the 4th of July being his favorite holiday. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lenore (Carl) Johnson and his sister Virginia (Martin) Pera. He is survived by his son Peter (Pamela), daughter Susan, and son James (Bilkis), and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Andrew, Claire, Jack, Mark, and Azeem. Tom will be missed very much by his family and many golfing friends. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions the Funeral Service was private. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BrightFocus for Macular Degeneration Research at BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.BrightFocus.org. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (8457) 675-1990.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved