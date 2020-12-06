Thomas Arnold Russell, Jr. 93 of Evanston, IL and formerly of Winnetka, IL passed away on November 30, 2020. Born in Evanston to Thomas and Lenore Russell, he moved to Winnetka in 1966 to raise his family. After 34 years, he retired to Charlotte, NC and then in 2007 returned to Evanston's King Home for Men. Tom was a lifeguard and graduated from ETHS in 1945. He was a Fiji at Northwestern University until entering the Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to the University of Illinois and graduated in 1956 with a BS in Engineering and Economics degree. Immediately out of college, Tom was an avid amateur pilot flying out of Sky Harbor Airport and then Palwaukee Municipal Airport. Tom was a business systems executive at Morton Salt, Wyeth Labs and then WW Grainger. He retired in 1995. Tom was an avid golfer and served on the Winnetka Park Board for many years. He was an avid reader, interested especially in science and aviation history. He was extremely patriotic with the 4th of July being his favorite holiday. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lenore (Carl) Johnson and his sister Virginia (Martin) Pera. He is survived by his son Peter (Pamela), daughter Susan, and son James (Bilkis), and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Andrew, Claire, Jack, Mark, and Azeem. Tom will be missed very much by his family and many golfing friends. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions the Funeral Service was private. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BrightFocus
