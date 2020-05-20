Thomas Austin Sloan, age 75, of Westchester, passed away May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Anne (née Young) for 47 years; loving father of Kathy Anne (Randall) Smith, Eileen (Nicholas) Newlin, Thomas, Brian (Jennifer), Karen (Travis) Spiropoulos, Kevin (Jennifer), Kimberly (James) Garvey, Robert (Megan), Elizabeth (Dariusz) Belza and Trefelé; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Shea, Catherine, Emmanuelle, Henry, Sloan, William, Maura, Riley, Dimitri, Augustin, Leonidas, Addison, Ian, Mia, Madeline, Emma, Matthew, and Kevin; loving son of the late William and Nora Sloan; adored son-in-law of Catherine and the late Maynard Young; brother of William (Kathy), Mary Ellen (late Daniel) Donnelly, Margaret (Michael) Jennings, Kevin (Linda) and Donald (Anna); brother-in-law of Robert (Alice), Pamela, Richard (Rita), Nanette (Michael), Marilyn (Tony), Valerie and Virginia (Mark); admired uncle and steadfast friend to many. After graduating from Saint Francis High School in Wheaton, he earned his bachelor's degree from Loyola University of Chicago. He then served with the Green Berets in the United States Army as a member of the 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Tom was a Certified Public Accountant who, after working in public accounting, dedicated his career to Anvan Companies for 35 years, serving as its Chief Financial Officer. A lifelong member of the Divine Infant Church in Westchester, Tom was actively involved in the parish, including serving as a past president of the Holy Name Men's Club. Tom is remembered as a man of great wisdom, strength and humor, and a true storyteller. His family was his joy, and the way his eyes twinkled when he was around them will never be forgotten. A private service will be held for close family members at this time, with a memorial celebration to be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa (sinsinawa.org) are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.