Thomas Austin Sloan
1944 - 2020
Thomas Austin Sloan, age 75, of Westchester, passed away May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Anne (née Young) for 47 years; loving father of Kathy Anne (Randall) Smith, Eileen (Nicholas) Newlin, Thomas, Brian (Jennifer), Karen (Travis) Spiropoulos, Kevin (Jennifer), Kimberly (James) Garvey, Robert (Megan), Elizabeth (Dariusz) Belza and Trefelé; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Shea, Catherine, Emmanuelle, Henry, Sloan, William, Maura, Riley, Dimitri, Augustin, Leonidas, Addison, Ian, Mia, Madeline, Emma, Matthew, and Kevin; loving son of the late William and Nora Sloan; adored son-in-law of Catherine and the late Maynard Young; brother of William (Kathy), Mary Ellen (late Daniel) Donnelly, Margaret (Michael) Jennings, Kevin (Linda) and Donald (Anna); brother-in-law of Robert (Alice), Pamela, Richard (Rita), Nanette (Michael), Marilyn (Tony), Valerie and Virginia (Mark); admired uncle and steadfast friend to many. After graduating from Saint Francis High School in Wheaton, he earned his bachelor's degree from Loyola University of Chicago. He then served with the Green Berets in the United States Army as a member of the 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Tom was a Certified Public Accountant who, after working in public accounting, dedicated his career to Anvan Companies for 35 years, serving as its Chief Financial Officer. A lifelong member of the Divine Infant Church in Westchester, Tom was actively involved in the parish, including serving as a past president of the Holy Name Men's Club. Tom is remembered as a man of great wisdom, strength and humor, and a true storyteller. His family was his joy, and the way his eyes twinkled when he was around them will never be forgotten. A private service will be held for close family members at this time, with a memorial celebration to be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa (sinsinawa.org) are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
May 19, 2020
Thinking of the Sloan Family during this difficult time. Enjoy the memories and share the stories with one another Mr. Sloan will be missed.
Kathleen Smith -Tomczak
May 19, 2020
Tom was a great man and a solid pillar of the community. I always enjoyed talking to him and listening to him tell a story. He was always someone I respected greatly. If he was at a party or local watering hole I always seeked him out for a laugh and some wisdom. He always brought a smile and will be missed dearly. MAY GOD HOLD YOU IN THE PALM OF HIS HAND TOM.
WILLIAM Rogus
Family
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
