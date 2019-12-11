|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Thomas Britton Funk on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Loving father of Kristin (Joseph) Fedoruk and Amy (Michael) Jorgenson, dear brother of Sydney Ellen Muller, cherished grandfather of Hailey Jorgenson, Ryan Jorgenson and Mellina Fedoruk. He was proceeded in death by his Father, Donald S. Funk and Mother, Margaret L. Keefer.
Fondly remembered and loved by families: Guthrie (CA), Churchwell (TX), Hickman-Boyd (WA), Lyons and Reardon (OR), and Schreiber (OH, IL, CO, NE). A Celebration of Life will be at Santiago's, in La Grange, Sunday, December 15th, 2019 from 12:30 – 3:30 pm. Please bring a story to share as we know there are many great ones out there, memory cards will be available. He will be terribly missed. Gone too soon, God Bless, and may he rest in peace. Online Condolences may be offered to the family and a full obituary is available at www.JohnsonNosek.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019