Thomas B. Panzer Obituary
Thomas B. Panzer, 77 of Addison. Beloved husband of the late Karen. Loving father of Kim (John) Cavalenes, Kari (Jason) Trybom and Katie (Rich) Kuchar. Proud papa of Maggie, Emma, Carlie, Laura, Owen, J.T., Ryan, Lynnsey, Michael, Jayne and Henry. Dear brother of Mary Lou (the late Paul) Schroeder and the late Bob Panzer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his special friend Marilyn Sala. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Lying in state Friday, 910 AM, Funeral Service 10:30 AM at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 751 W. Army Trail Rd., Bartlett. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst. If desired, memorials to Parks and Recreation Foundation of Addison Park District, 120 E. Oak St., Addison IL 60101 greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
