Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Homan Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas B. Ryan Obituary
Thomas B. Ryan, age 94, US Navy WWII Veteran, at rest October 31, 2019; Beloved husband of Connie (nee Kreher) for 74 years; Loving father of Constance, Thomas E., JoEllen (Chris) Martin, Martin (Diane), and Patrick (Mary) Ryan; Cherished grandfather of Rosemary, Jane, Anne (Matt), Molly, Martin, Anthony, Matthew Thomas, Hannah, and Haleigh; Great grandfather of Ella Rose; Thomas is predeceased by 4 brothers and 4 sisters; Former 32 year employee of Peoples Gas, Former secretary of the 19th Ward Democratic Organization, Past man of the year Mt. Greenwood Civic Association, Deacon emeritus for 30 years at St. Christina Parish; Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, November 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Rally 4 Ryan Sisters www.rally4ryansisters.com; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -