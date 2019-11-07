|
|
Thomas B. Ryan, age 94, US Navy WWII Veteran, at rest October 31, 2019; Beloved husband of Connie (nee Kreher) for 74 years; Loving father of Constance, Thomas E., JoEllen (Chris) Martin, Martin (Diane), and Patrick (Mary) Ryan; Cherished grandfather of Rosemary, Jane, Anne (Matt), Molly, Martin, Anthony, Matthew Thomas, Hannah, and Haleigh; Great grandfather of Ella Rose; Thomas is predeceased by 4 brothers and 4 sisters; Former 32 year employee of Peoples Gas, Former secretary of the 19th Ward Democratic Organization, Past man of the year Mt. Greenwood Civic Association, Deacon emeritus for 30 years at St. Christina Parish; Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, November 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Rally 4 Ryan Sisters www.rally4ryansisters.com; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019