Thomas Belsanti Sr., 90; loving husband of Marie "Sophie" nee Lucatorto; adored father of Julie, June (Tony) Marzano, Madonna, Thomas Jr., and Anthony; cherished grandfather of Tracie, Anthony Marzano, Nicholas, Tommy III, and Harrison. Family and Friends will meet for a Memorial Visitation Friday 9 AM until time of Mass 10 AM at St. Pascal Church, 6199 W. Irving Park Road. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 29 to May 30, 2019