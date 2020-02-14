|
|
Thomas Bernard Sullivan, 83, a long-time resident of Hinsdale passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Mr. Sullivan was born on January 3, 1937 in Chicago as the second of three children of James and Ann (Kurina) Sullivan. He is survived by his wife Midge (Grandpre) Sullivan of Hinsdale, his brother Jim (Stephanie) Sullivan of Wilmette, his daughter Mimi (Greg) Moore of Hinsdale, his son Michael (Wendy) Sullivan of Portland, ME, his son Terry (Meg) Sullivan of River Forest, nine grandchildren – Kaileigh, Nash, Elisabeth and, Mallory Moore, Sydney, Finn, Terry Jr., Tommy and Holden Sullivan - his nieces Meg (Kristen) Sullivan and Lee (Jim) Connors, as well as many other relatives, friends and associates. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Gifford, his son Thomas Bernard Sullivan, Jr. and his granddaughter Payton Toole Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 on Monday, February 17 in the Parish Center at St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 306 W. 4th Street in Hinsdale followed immediately by a brief memorial service. A funeral Mass will be said in Tom's memory immediately following the memorial service. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the St. Isaac Jogues Heritage of Faith project or to , www.mercy.org. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020