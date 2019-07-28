|
Thomas Berton Kuepers, 77, a resident of Estes Park, CO, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away at his home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Harry and Bertha (Walti) Kuepers. Tom married Janice Northup on August 18, 1962 while pursuing his bachelor's degree at Elmhurst College. They lived in Naperville for 26 years where Tom was active in youth baseball and football. Tom loved people and never met a stranger. He and his family enjoyed fishing, hiking, and traveling; visiting all 50 states. Tom and Jan moved to Estes Park, CO in 1998 when Tom retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 33 years.
He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Tom is survived by his wife Jan, son Christopher (Rebecca), son-in-law Pete (Shelley) Sullivan, and grandchildren Patrick Sullivan, and Rachel and Sarah Kuepers. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kari Sullivan, and grandson Mackenzie Sullivan.
The family celebrated Tom's life with a reunion on July 4, 2019, the 58th anniversary of Tom's proposal to Jan. Tom said it was a good day to give up his independence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019