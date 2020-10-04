1/
Thomas Brophy Campbell
Thomas Brophy Campbell age 90, native of Chicago. Veteran U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War. Beloved son of the late Harold and Vera Brophy Campbell; loving brother of Elaine Campbell, B.V.M. and the late Harold (Joanne nee Vranek) Campbell; dear uncle of Thomas Campbell (Nancy Smith), Karen (Roger) Daluga and Mary Jo (Michael) Garofalo; great uncle of eight; great great uncle of 11. Visitation Tuesday October 6, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Wednesday October 7, 9:30 a.m. Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 W. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162 . In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Recovery International, 1415 W. 22nd St., Tower Floor, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
OCT
7
Interment
09:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
