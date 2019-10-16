|
Tom passed peacefully on October 10th. He is survived by his wife Catherine, children Matthew, Megan and Marc, sister Donna Berlinger Mercier and husband Dr. Charles Mercier, grand children Mason, Madden, Matea, Juliana along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends. He held executive sales positions at Telecredit, Equifax, Certegy, and Secure Payment Systems. Tom will be remembered for his magnetic personality, jokes, being highly respected by his peers, So Very Handsome, Mr. Big, loyal Bears fan, great competitive athlete, Golf acumen, giving nicknames his unselfish love of family and friends. Memorial gifts: MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC450, Charleston, SC 29425.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019