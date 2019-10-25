|
|
Thomas "Tom" Buscarini, Loving husband of Rose (nee:Piekut); dear father of Jim, Lisa, Terry, Rodney Pawlak, Ryan (Jennifer) Pawlak and the late Tom; fond grandfather of Colin,Lawrence and Matthew.
Tom was a teacher and coach at St. Pat's H.S. for many years.
Memorial visitation Sunday 11:00am until time of prayers 3:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to The appreciated. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-7575
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019