Thomas Dryer
Thomas C. Dryer


1951 - 2019
Thomas C. Dryer Obituary
Thomas C. Dryer, age 68 of Homer Glen. Beloved husband of Angeline. Loving father of Matthew (Jamie) and Patrick (Melissa). Devoted grandfather of Lilly, Jackson, Jolie and Dylan. Cherished son of Mary and the late Alfred. Dear brother of Tim (Darlene) and Cathy (Ed) Hinz. Also nieces and nephews. Services were held. Member of Quigley South, Class of 1969. For info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
