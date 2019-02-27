|
Thomas C. Riggio, age 77, of Naperville, IL, a lifelong area resident. Beloved husband for 45 years to Gail J., nee Fiala; loving step-father of Lee E.(Leah)Kennetz; dear brother of Robert (Linda)Riggio and Lindy Gonzalez; fond uncle of Theresa, Todd, and Kathryn. Thomas served in the Air Force and the Air Force Reserves, owned and operated Inner Security Systems, which he started in 1971. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to the Salvation Army, , or the U.S.O. would be appreciated. For additional Information, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019