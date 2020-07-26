Thomas Charles Schmidt 74, of Oak Park, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on July 20, 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer. Tom was born on November 26, 1945 at Oak Park Hospital. The youngest of eight children born to Katherine (Berens) and Bernard Schmidt, he grew up in Maywood, and completed his education at Sacred Heart Elementary School, Proviso East High School and The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He was married to Mary Galli-Lennox in 1969, just before serving two years in the United States Army. They started their married life in Indianapolis and eventually settled in Oak Park where they raised their family. Tom worked his entire career as an insurance underwriter for Wausau Insurance, where he made many friends and played many hands of "Uno" during his lunch hour. An active and cherished member of the St. Giles Family Mass Community since the mid- 1970s, Tom was part of liturgy planning teams, served as a youth catechist, delivered lay reflections on the Gospel, and was instrumental in forming and sustaining a vibrant men's group. After retiring in 2007, Tom and Mary spent as much time as possible traveling between their family lake house in northern Wisconsin and visiting their children and grandchildren. Tom spent many hours tinkering with and sailing in his boat. He was an avid (though not proficient) golfer, and he loved listening to music, playing board games, and doing puzzles. He was a model of patience, generosity, and faith, and he loved and laughed well throughout his entire life. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary; his children, Jennifer (Tony Krolak), Ben (Lisa Schlesinger), Kate (Maui Jones); his grandchildren, Alexi, Sam, Sophia, Zoe, and Cora; 33 nieces and nephews; and four siblings, Marie (the late Bob), Chuck (Mary), Thelma (the late Ike) Wagner, Carole Jean (Dale) Fredericks, and brother-in law Thomas (Elizabeth) Obrochta. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Katherine Schmidt, his siblings Edith (Bill) Mills, Lawrence (Raoulyn and Joanie), Ann Obrochta and his grandchildren Nathaniel and Ella Ann. Condolences for Tom's family can be left at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com
