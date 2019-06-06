|
|
Tom, age 80, passed away on April 2, 2019 in Morristown NJ after an extended illness. He spent his childhood in Chicago and moved to Evanston IL with his parents. He graduated from Evanston High School, Notre Dame University, and Carnegie Mellon. His career with Lucent Technologies took him east to New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Tom was, an avid runner, and patron of several off- Broadway theater companies. He will be laid to rest in his family plot at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd, Des Plaines, IL. on June 18 at 11:00 am. He is survived by his spouse, Donna, brother Jerry, and 10 nieces and nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019