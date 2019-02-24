|
Thomas C. Blaul, age 77. Retired C.P.D. and Warrant Officer with the United States Army. Beloved husband to Marianne Blaul nee Pick for 54 years; Loving father of Janet Anderson and the late Laura Blaul; beloved son of the late Charles and Marie Blaul nee Arends; dear brother of Susan (Bernard) Paniak, Cecelia (Dale) Kostreva, and the late Gerald (the late Dixie) Blaul; loving brother-in-law of Sandra (Robert) Anchor; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lying in state on Tuesday February 26th, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at St. Francis Borgia Church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019