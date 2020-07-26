Thomas Charles Schmidt 74, of Oak Park, died peacefully on July 20, 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer. Tom was born on November 26, 1945 to Katherine (Berens) and Bernard Schmidt. He grew up in Maywood and completed his education at Proviso East High School and The University of Illinois. He was married to Mary Galli-Lennox in 1969. After he served in the US Army they settled in Oak Park where they raised their family. Tom worked at Wausau Insurance for his entire career. Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary; his children, Jennifer (Tony Krolak), Ben (Lisa Schlesinger), Kate (Maui Jones); five grandchildren; 33 nieces and nephews; and four siblings, Marie (the late Bob), Chuck (Mary), Thelma (the late Ike) Wagner, Carole Jean (Dale) Fredericks, and brother-in law Thomas (Elizabeth) Obrochta. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Edith (Bill) Mills, Lawrence (Raoulyn and Joanie), Ann Obrochta and two grandchildren. Condolences for Tom's family can be left at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beyond Hunger or Housing Forward.