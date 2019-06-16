Flaherty , Thomas Coleman Sr. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou, loving father of Joan (Phil) Detzner, Tom, Tim (Jeanette), Ann (Joe) Tomasiewicz and stepfather of Mark (Francine) and Paul (Susan) Larsen, loving brother of Pat (the late Jeanne) and Nancy (Mike) Erskine and brother-in-law to Monty Zullo. Tom has 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Tom was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kate, his sister Mary (Jack) O'Keefe, his brother Jack (Lynn), and his brother Jim (Julie). He has 20 nephews and nieces and many great nephews and nieces who also have children. Tom spent 2 years in the army during the Korean War. He moved to The Villages in Florida with Mary Lou in 1995. He moved back to Chicago in 2015. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and many clubs. He passed away on June 13th, 2019 at 90. He was born in Chicago and lived most of his life in the Chicagoland area. He attended St. Andrew's grade school, St. Michael's High School and DePaul University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. He worked for Illinois Bell from 1948 – 1982. His goal was to be retired longer than he worked and he met his goal! In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus. Visitation Monday 3- 9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to Immaculate Conception Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com



