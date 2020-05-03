Thomas Conroyd
Thomas, "Tommy" Conroyd, a life-long Cubs fan, passed away on April 27, at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Frank and Bonnie Conroyd; loving husband to the late Mary Frances (Connors). He is survived by his sons, Thomas and Patrick; sister Susan Williams and husband Jerry; sister Mary Fabianski (Conroyd); brother Frank Conroyd; sister Mary Therese Klein and husband Mark; sister Elizabeth Paur and husband Kenneth; brother John Conroyd and wife Jennifer. Bartending for many years allowed Tom to make friends with his many customers. Tom had a good nature and great sense of humor. He loved telling stories about his life that made people smile.He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, no visitation or funeral service at this time. For info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
Tom was an old friend. Always a great time when around him. God speed.
Rudy Mesner
Friend
