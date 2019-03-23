Tom Benezra passed away suddenly from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease on January 31, 2019. He was 60 years old. Tom played varsity tennis at York High School, Elmhurst, class of 1976. He played varsity tennis at the University of Oregon, then at Northwestern University. After graduating from college, Tom played the professional tennis circuit, while also being a club tennis pro/instructor. Switching professions, Tom became a salesman selling men's clothing. Tom went on to spend 18 years in the wine business. He was often quoted in the Chicago Tribune's wine column and other wine literature. Many of his customers praised his talent for recommending the perfect wine. Most recently, Tom was a senior design consultant at a window treatment company. Tom was a member of the Elmhurst Art Museum and the Elmhurst Historical Society. He frequently attended Elmhurst Symphony concerts. He loved to play the piano and occasionally composed music. Tom was a sensitive, philosophical, caring human being. He was athletic, active, loved to cook, ate healthfully and never drank to excess. He led a responsible, full and productive life until the day of his passing. Tom is survived by his life partner, Marianne Lanning, his brother Philip (Felicia), and Phil's son Noah (Katie); his sister Beth Benezra and her three children, Elise, Rachel and Quinn Cordo; his stepmother Barbara Benezra; his stepsiblings Beth Morovich, Chuck (Lisa) Saletta, Jr., and Kate Saletta; as well as many other relatives and friends whose lives he touched. Tom was predeceased by his parents E. Eliot Benezra, MD and Betty Howe Schreiber (Howard). Tom's body was cremated. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2:30 pm at Elmhurst College, Frick Center (Alexander Room), 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Donations in Tom's memory are appreciated to the Elmhurst Art Museum (elmhurstartmuseum.org), the Elmhurst Historical Society (elmhursthistory.org), the Elmhurst Symphony (elmhurstsymphony.org) or a . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary