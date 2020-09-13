Born July 15, 1951 in Evanston, IL. Died September 11, age 69, in Hong Kong. Long-time resident of Hong Kong. Son of Robert and Ellen, husband of Jenny, father of Listen. Tom grew up in Wilmette and was educated at Loyola and Princeton with a focus on Chinese and East Asian studies.



He worked in business and financial services publishing; Editor-in-Chief of FORTUNE China. Former Chairmen of American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong International School. Life-long love of fishing, travel, writing and photography.



Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to one's favorite charities. Survived by wife Jenny, daughter Listen, sisters Nancy and Mary Beth, and brother Bob.





