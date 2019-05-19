|
Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Vallone). Loving father of John (Donna) Darcy, Kathy (Chris Alsip) Darcy, Kerry (James) McLaughlin, Lisa (James) Barclay & the late Thomas & Michael Darcy. Dear grandfather of Darcy, Brad, Michael, Tara, Ryan, Karli, Abbey, Sam, Jack, Ava, Audrey, Mitchell & the late Jacob. Fond brother of the late Margaret (the late James) McCormick, late Gerald (the late Roberta) Darcy, and late Catherine Darcy. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-857-7878 www.sheehyfh.com
