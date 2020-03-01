Home

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
Thomas Day Decker Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Day Decker, 85, of Chicago passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2020. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Decker, née Orelind; children, Alfred Day Decker (Daniella) and Anne Orelind Decker; grandchildren, Liam, Terra, and Alexander; and brother, David A. Decker (late Mary Louise). Predeceased by father, Alfred Dennis Decker, mother, Marian Bellows Decker, and sisters, Margaret (Margy) Eberhardt (Jerold) and Martha Wolz (George). Also survived by nieces and nephews, Chris (Eugenie), Dave, Dave Jr. (Marc), Liz (Almus), Julie, Kathleen, Martha (Andrew), Michael, Nell (Sean), and Sarah (Peter). Graduated Lake Forest College 1955, served as Coast Guard officer 4 years, graduated Northwestern Law School 1963. Initial Deputy Director of Federal Defender Program of Northern District of Illinois for 8 years and continued as Panel Attorney. Private practice handling many noteworthy public interest cases. Known for his wry wit, good friendship, and commitment to justice. Celebration of Life on March 14, 11 a.m., at Fourth Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, at Michigan & Delaware, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at bit.ly/federaldefender or by check to Federal Defender Program, Inc. 55 E Monroe, Ste. 2800, Chicago 60603.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
