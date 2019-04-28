Delahunty, G. Thomas of Chicago, Illinois passed away on April 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mildred (Millie) B. (Schlosser) Delahunty for 63 years and the son of the late Gilbert T. and Clara (Bourscheidt) Delahunty. Tom was predeceased by his infant son Michael and is survived by his children Patricia (Dr. Steven) Bookless of New Hampshire, Teresa Delahunty (Chris Alders) of the United Kingdom, Eileen (Steven) Frolo of New York, Margaret (John) Farrell of New York, Susan (Kenneth) Crowley of North Carolina, James (Joanne) Delahunty of North Carolina. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathleen Young and Diane Clarke both of Illinois, and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his thirteen grandchildren Kimberly Bookless (Ross) Thibodeau, Michelle and Megan Bookless, Alexis and Zoë Alders, Matthew and Stefanie Frolo, John (Sarah) and Caitlin Farrell, Ryan, Erin and Dillon Crowley, and Cameron Delahunty. A Memorial Mass with military honors will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Ita Church, 1220 W. Catalpa Avenue, Chicago followed by a reception at The Admiral at the Lake, 929 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago. Relatives and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ita Church. Info visit www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary