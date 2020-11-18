Brother Thomas Dominic Vance, 81, passed away November 13, 2020 at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 59 years, he was born in Oak Park, IL son of Walter C. and Margaret E. (Norkett) Vance. He graduated from St. George HS, Evanston, IL in 1957. He earned a BA from Saint Mary's University in Winona, MN, and a MS from the University of Notre Dame. During his years as an educator Brother Thomas taught in Wheaton, IL, and Chicago, IL. Survived by his brother Brian and sister-in-law Pauline and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Margaret (Norkett) and brother Bruce.



Memorials can be made to the De La Salle Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7650 S. County Line, Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.



PRIVATE SERVICES AT RESURRECTION CEMETERY IN ROMEOVILLE,



Arrangements under the care of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL.





