Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
Thomas Dorgan Obituary
Thomas Gerard Dorgan, 50; loving husband to Anamari nee Golf; devoted and loving father to Michael and Eliana; precious son to Eugene and the late Eleanor; cherished brother of Steven (Pat), Liz and the late Mary (the late Michael) Komanecki; dear son-in-law to Lillian Golf and brother-in-law to Christine Kielbasa; proud uncle of Peter (Maggie), Greg (Emily) and Vince (Keisha); great uncle to Molly, Madeleine, Nate and Luke; fond cousin and lifetime friend to many; He will be greatly missed and our hearts are breaking with his passing. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM and Tuesday 9:00 AM until time of prayers 10:15 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church for Mass, 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to The Dorgan Children Educational Fund. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
