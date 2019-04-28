|
Thomas Gerard Dorgan, 50; loving husband to Anamari nee Golf; devoted and loving father to Michael and Eliana; precious son to Eugene and the late Eleanor; cherished brother of Steven (Pat), Liz and the late Mary (the late Michael) Komanecki; dear son-in-law to Lillian Golf and brother-in-law to Christine Kielbasa; proud uncle of Peter (Maggie), Greg (Emily) and Vince (Keisha); great uncle to Molly, Madeleine, Nate and Luke; fond cousin and lifetime friend to many; He will be greatly missed and our hearts are breaking with his passing. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM and Tuesday 9:00 AM until time of prayers 10:15 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church for Mass, 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to The Dorgan Children Educational Fund. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
