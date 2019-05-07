Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Alioto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Alioto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas E. Alioto Obituary
Thomas E. Alioto, Army Veteran, age 72, of Brookfield. Beloved husband of 53 years to Eileen Alioto, nee Murrin; loving father of Christopher (Heather) Alioto and Keri Alioto; dear papa of Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Sunday; brother of Karen (Richard) Marcheschi; proud member of the Murrin family; uncle of many nieces and nephews; beloved friend of Pat and Joan VanHuysse, Bill and Terri Kelly, Tommy and Ann Kelly. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Private. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now