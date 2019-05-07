|
|
Thomas E. Alioto, Army Veteran, age 72, of Brookfield. Beloved husband of 53 years to Eileen Alioto, nee Murrin; loving father of Christopher (Heather) Alioto and Keri Alioto; dear papa of Ryan, Kaitlyn, Kyle and Sunday; brother of Karen (Richard) Marcheschi; proud member of the Murrin family; uncle of many nieces and nephews; beloved friend of Pat and Joan VanHuysse, Bill and Terri Kelly, Tommy and Ann Kelly. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Private. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019