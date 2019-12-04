Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Boyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Boyle Obituary
Thomas E. Boyle; beloved son of the late Thomas and the late Margaret; loving brother of Therese (late John) O'Brien; cherished uncle of 5 and great uncle of 14. Proud owner of Yesterday Memorabilia Store since 1976.

Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. At COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will be private. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -