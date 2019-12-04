|
Thomas E. Boyle; beloved son of the late Thomas and the late Margaret; loving brother of Therese (late John) O'Brien; cherished uncle of 5 and great uncle of 14. Proud owner of Yesterday Memorabilia Store since 1976.
Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. At COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will be private. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019