Thomas E. Dadigan, of Northbrook, IL. Loving husband of Nancy Dadigan, nee Podraza. Devoted father of Marc Dadigan and Meredith (Brendan) Abel. Adored "Pop Pop" to grandsons Shane and Parker. Dear to the heart of his brother Don Dadigan. Caring uncle, cousin and friend to many. Tom was a proud Armenian who loved being with his family, cheering on (or expressing dismay at) the Bears and Bulls and working at the Northbrook Public Library, where he could be of service and catch up with neighbors. As a father, Tom brightened Marc and Meredith's hearts with backyard football games, humorous songs and full immersion into their whimsical games. Among his family and friends, he was known for his boundless friendship, gag Christmas gifts and warm smile. His strong commitment to loving the people in his life and his unbridled sense of fun will not be forgotten. His memory will bring light in dark times for years to come. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral: 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home to St. Norbert's Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name can be made to the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook, 60062, St. Norbert's Men's Club, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, 60062 or . Info: 847-901-4012 or www.smithcorcoran.com