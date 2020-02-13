|
|
67. Loving son of the late John and Dorothy. Fond brother of Donna Gallagher, Daniel (Dorothy), James (Mary), Robert, John (Peggy), Patricia Munday, and the late Peggy Soboleski, William, and Doreen Hinkes. Beloved godfather of Theresa (Dexl) O'Brien. Dear uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, February 15 at 9:30AM from the Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago., Funeral Mass 10:30AM at Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation Friday, February 14, 3-9:00PM. Cremation Private. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted in his name at Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or www.rainbowhospice.org/make-a-gift
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020