Thomas E. Dorsey
Thomas E. Dorsey; beloved husband of Anna Marie; loving father of Steven (Kathryn) Dorsey, Laurie Ann (Michael) Belcastro and Thomas Dorsey; cherished grandpa of Jessica, Joey, Gianna and Isabella; fond brother of June (the late Frank) Fresso, Earl (the late Dorothy) Dorsey, Ken Dorsey, Carol (Mike) Corbett, the late Ronald (Norma) Dorsey, the late Gerald (the late Marge) Dorsey, the late Gladys (the late Glen) Biggs, and the late Kathleen (the late Sal) Hernandez; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Tuesday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien to St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville. Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to American Lung Association or Autism Speaks appreciated. For funeral information (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Ann and Family,
We are just heartbroken for all of you! You are the best neighbors and friends. We will miss Tom greatly. His kindness, always helping everyone. We will miss the twinkle in his eye and always how he made us smile. He loved all of you so very much! Fly high Tom with the Angels. Love & Prayers!
Donna & Frank
Donna Andriacchi
