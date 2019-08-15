|
|
Thomas E. Gorman of Oak Lawn, died in the early hours of Monday, August 12, 2019, almost three years after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Born on October 25, 1938 to John and Rose Gorman, Tom married Judith Cappetta in 1964. Married for 55 years, she preceded him in death by less than a month. For over 3 decades Tom taught at St. Laurence High School in Burbank, where in addition to teaching his students the rules of grammar and the great works of literature, he fostered an atmosphere of community and creative learning, which incorporated pop culture, costumes and his clever wit. As the caddie master at Beverly Country Club for 26 years, Tom mentored scores of young men and women and took great pride in helping many caddies earn the coveted Chick Evans Scholarships to college. Survived by his children, Carrie (John) Knox, Tom (the late Paula), Kelly Gorman and Paula Gorman. Proud grandpa of Michael and Claire Ewers. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Linus Catholic Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Tom's name to Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029, or online at www.wgaesf.org." Interment Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019