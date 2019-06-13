|
|
Thomas "Coach" Haas, Sr. age 79. Proud Vietnam War Army Veteran passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Sullivan); loving father of Thomas, Jr. (Allison) and Michael (Bernadette) Haas; cherished Papa of Noah, Mia, Ellie, Ian and Anna; dear brother of the late Jim, the late Bill and the late twin sister Nancy; fond uncle to many. Thomas was a Hall of Fame Baseball Coach, PE and AD coach at CVS Chicago for over 35 years and a great friend to the Amigos at the End Zone Tap. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 prayers from Kenny Brothers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors 3600 W. 95th St. Evergreen Park, IL, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Disable American Veteran Charity at dav.org would be greatly appreciated. For more information 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019