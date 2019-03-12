84, of Orland Park, Illinois. Tom is survived by his beloved, exceptionally patient wife Dorothy R. (nee Kress). Tom passed his Irish genes and bright smile to his children Mary (Garrett) Plepel, Kathleen (Patrick) Whalen, Patty Hallissey, Jackie (Jeff) Strazis and Tom (Pamela) Hallissey; and passed his wit, sarcasm and determination to his grandchildren Shawn, Jason, Amy, Abigail, Tim, Billy, Annabelle, Ashley, Keira and Kylie. And we can't forget some of Tom's favorites – his grand-dogs; as Chuck, Jackson and Ralph brought Tom much joy, comfort and a few extra naps over the past years. Tom will never be forgotten by a collection of folks who knew him as Tom, Tommy and Uncle Tom – a group of sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews. Tom lived a long and memorable life filled with friends, families, charitable deeds, and witty one-liners. Those close to Tom knew of his love, pride and history with all things Irish, including his illustrious Irish Dancing career as a child; his years at Leo High School; his degree from Illinois Institute of Technology; time as a police officer on the Hazel Crest Police Department; cars; flea-markets; playing the Saxophone in the band; being a member of I.B.E.W. Local 134; after nine years as an electrician Tom moved his talents and gift of gab into electrical sales working at Hyland Electrical Supply, Bryant Electric, Slater Electric and eventually retiring from Allied Tube & Conduit after 23 years. Outside of his family, Tom's proudest accomplishments were his Sobriety (50+ Years!); his work at the Guildhaus & South Suburban Council; and being named "The Big Shillelagh" by The Paddy's Day Luncheon Society. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom's memory to Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary