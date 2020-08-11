1/1
Thomas E. Krupowicz
Thomas E. Krupowicz CPD Ret. Expert Fingerprint Technician. Beloved husband of the late Patsy Ann Krupowicz (nee Swenson). Loving father of Pamela (Stephen) Windy, Michael (Linda) and Thomas (Ruthann) Krupowicz. Cherished grandfather of Spring Santor, Tiffany Balke, Kylie (William Eddy) Krupowicz, Stephen Jr. and Samantha Windy. Proud great grandfather of Mikel, Alex, Alivia, and Tommy. Kind son of the late Edward and Helen (nee Majerski) Krupowicz. Dear brother of Kenneth (Kathy Clepp) Krupowicz. Fond uncle of the late Steven Krupowicz. Author of seven books. Visitation Wednesday 8:00 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Church, 6949 W. 63rd Place, Chicago until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
08:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
