March 21, 1940 - March 18, 2019.Beloved husband of Irene for 31 years. Tom would be the first to tell you he had a good life and died a happy man. He was proud to have served in the U. S. Army; grateful to have grown up in Grayslake; and considered teaching at the College of Lake County the "best job ever!"He was a loving stepfather to Carrie (Sebastian Acevedo) Overbey and Nicole (Todd Horowitz) Overbey, and was "Grampa" to Christian, Jacob and Becca, who filled his days with joy.He is survived by his sister, Karyn Lombard of Sacramento, CA, daughter, Kathy (Daniel) Shinners of Ingleside, Il, and granddaughters Keely and Olivia.Funeral service is private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019