Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lombard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Lombard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas E. Lombard Obituary
March 21, 1940 - March 18, 2019.Beloved husband of Irene for 31 years. Tom would be the first to tell you he had a good life and died a happy man. He was proud to have served in the U. S. Army; grateful to have grown up in Grayslake; and considered teaching at the College of Lake County the "best job ever!"He was a loving stepfather to Carrie (Sebastian Acevedo) Overbey and Nicole (Todd Horowitz) Overbey, and was "Grampa" to Christian, Jacob and Becca, who filled his days with joy.He is survived by his sister, Karyn Lombard of Sacramento, CA, daughter, Kathy (Daniel) Shinners of Ingleside, Il, and granddaughters Keely and Olivia.Funeral service is private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.