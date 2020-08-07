Thomas E. Norton, C.P.D. Ret., Age 71, In God's Care on August 3, 2020. Loving father of Brian Norton (Robin Whitney), Kerry (Alison) CassidyNorton, Erin Norton (Mary Schultz), Edward (Claire) Norton, and Katie Norton (Dan Quinn). Proud "Papa" of Emilia and Laurence. Dear brother of Patrick Norton, and Diane (Mike) Vlna. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Former husband of Christine Norton. He was a former patrolman for the Mass Transit Unit and Member of F.O.P. Proud member of the Chicago Express 16-inch softball team at Kelly Park. Memorial Visitation Monday, August 10th, 4-7pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Chapel Service at 7:00pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com