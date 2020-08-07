1/2
Thomas E. Norton C.P.D., Ret.
Thomas E. Norton, C.P.D. Ret., Age 71, In God's Care on August 3, 2020. Loving father of Brian Norton (Robin Whitney), Kerry (Alison) CassidyNorton, Erin Norton (Mary Schultz), Edward (Claire) Norton, and Katie Norton (Dan Quinn). Proud "Papa" of Emilia and Laurence. Dear brother of Patrick Norton, and Diane (Mike) Vlna. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Former husband of Christine Norton. He was a former patrolman for the Mass Transit Unit and Member of F.O.P. Proud member of the Chicago Express 16-inch softball team at Kelly Park. Memorial Visitation Monday, August 10th, 4-7pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Chapel Service at 7:00pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
07:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
